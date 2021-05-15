CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.61 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 1.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $99.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

