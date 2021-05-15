CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $589.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.