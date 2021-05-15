Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 220 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $289.83. The company had a trading volume of 795,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,264. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average is $251.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $159.13 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.