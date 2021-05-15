Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.17.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $18.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.40. 2,279,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,830. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

