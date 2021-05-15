DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.94.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock traded up $25.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.07. 15,264,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,123. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.21.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.