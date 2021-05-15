Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.73.

NYSE RTX opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after acquiring an additional 660,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

