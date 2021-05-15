Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.63 million-$150.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. 879,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,944. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

