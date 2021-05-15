American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE AXL opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

