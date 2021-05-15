Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FLUX traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,683. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $577,758.40. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

