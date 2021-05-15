American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXL. Barclays increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NYSE:AXL opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

