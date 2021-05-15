Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million.

Curis stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,609,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,450. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 3.29.

CRIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading increased their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

