Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded at TheStreet

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plantronics by 94,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

