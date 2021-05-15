Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68. Enservco has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Enservco in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

