Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $218.33 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

