Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

