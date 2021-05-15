Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by 60.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FPI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 247,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $418.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. Analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

