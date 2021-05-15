A.H. Belo Co. (AHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A.H. Belo has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AHC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,454. A.H. Belo has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.51.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

