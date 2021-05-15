Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $149.08. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $149.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after acquiring an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

