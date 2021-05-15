Citigroup Cuts NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $296.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $312.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NICE has been the subject of several other reports. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.86.

NICE stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.71. 165,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,884,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,344,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

