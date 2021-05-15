Colliers International Group Inc (CIG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06 on July 14th

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Mayer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,951,736.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

