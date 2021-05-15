Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $244.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $8.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

