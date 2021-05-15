The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,750 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $477,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.70 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.44. The company has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

