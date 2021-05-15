Typhoon Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $395,573.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00097623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.12 or 0.00547072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00235361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004778 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $603.73 or 0.01231835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038766 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

