THETA (THETA) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One THETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.73 or 0.00019854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $9.73 billion and $274.27 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00088915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.96 or 0.01148642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00066567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00115047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,846.04 or 0.09887741 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.