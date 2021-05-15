Scotiabank Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.14.

HCG stock opened at C$36.26 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$16.14 and a twelve month high of C$36.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.40.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

