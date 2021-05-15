National Bankshares Boosts Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$9.75

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a buy rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$230.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.01. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 61.12%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

