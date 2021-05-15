SP Asset Management Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SP Asset Management lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

MBB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.40. 895,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,157. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

