National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $72.67 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

