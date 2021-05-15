Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUBY. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 459,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

