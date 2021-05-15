Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. 121,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,170. Koppers has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $746.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

