Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,683. The company has a market cap of $315.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,813 shares in the company, valued at $794,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

