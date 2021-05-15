Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,117 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

CATY stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.