Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after buying an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $34,999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 672,630 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after acquiring an additional 479,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 380,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

EQC stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

