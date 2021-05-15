Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. Argan makes up about 0.7% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Argan by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter worth $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Argan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGX stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $780.42 million, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

In other Argan news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at $131,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

