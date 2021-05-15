Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

