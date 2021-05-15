Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $273.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $173.16 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

