Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$35.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.59. The stock has a market cap of C$743.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$36.64.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.75.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

