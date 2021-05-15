Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $123.61 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $132.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

