A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMKBY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $12.79 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

