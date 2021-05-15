Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $118.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.49. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 73,920 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.