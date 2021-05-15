Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock remained flat at $$0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

