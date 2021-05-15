Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Petrus Resources stock remained flat at $$0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.
About Petrus Resources
