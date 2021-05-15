Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New $2.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.41.

TOLWF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.87.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

