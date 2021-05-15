Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SLTTF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

