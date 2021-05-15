Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VTXPF. Citigroup raised Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Victrex stock remained flat at $$32.95 during trading hours on Friday. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

