SP Asset Management Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.04. 11,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $83.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.