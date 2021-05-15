Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 17,100 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 36,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 112,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

