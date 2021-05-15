Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a PE ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $104.27 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

