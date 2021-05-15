Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 224 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 392,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average is $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $104.27 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

