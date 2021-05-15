Helpico (HELP) Reaches Market Cap of $2,724.63

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,724.63 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00097567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00555971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00236672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004746 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01230242 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $593.48 or 0.01200167 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

