Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,850 by Analysts at Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

LON DGE traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81). 3,472,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,175.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,984.58. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The firm has a market cap of £78.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have purchased 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

